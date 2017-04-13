PV Sindhu advances to quarter-final of Singapore Open Super Series

PV Sindhu will next play the winner of Chen Yufei and Sun Yu. PV Sindhu will next play the winner of Chen Yufei and Sun Yu.

Rio Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu edged past Fitriani Fitriani of Indonesia to make it into the quarterfinal of Singapore Open Super Series on Thursday. Sindhu fought back from a game down to eke out a 10-21, 21-15, 22-20 in the second round match that lasted an hour.

The lanky shuttler, who won her maiden India Open Super Series title by defeating World Champion Carolina Marin of Spain by 21-19, 21-16, will next play the winner of Chen Yufei and Sun Yu.

Earlier in men’s singles, India’s Sai Praneeth won 21-15,21-23,21-16 against China’s Qiao Bin in a match that lasted an hour and 12 minutes.

In mixed doubles, Reddy Sumeeth and Ashwini Ponnappa fought back from a game down to beat South Korea’s Lee So Hee, Jae Hwan Kim 17-21, 21-17, 21-16

In womens doubles, Reddy Sikki and Ashwini Ponnappa will take on Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi.

Also, Kidambi Srikanth will take on Ihsan Maulana Mustofa in men’s singles.

Former number one and London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal pulled out of the tournament to spend more time in training to improve her game ahead of the hectic international circuit. She has been facing problem in her knee.

