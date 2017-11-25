PV Sindhu advances to Hong Kong Super Series final, beats Ratchanok Intanon 21-17, 21-17

PV Sindhu won the Hong Kong Super Series semifinal against Ratchanok Intanon to book final clash against Tai Tzu Ying. (Source: AP) PV Sindhu won the Hong Kong Super Series semifinal against Ratchanok Intanon to book final clash against Tai Tzu Ying. (Source: AP)

PV Sindhu impressed with her performance against Ratchanok Intanon, beating the Thailand opponent 21-17, 21-17 in 43 minutes in Hong Kong Open Super Series semifinal in Kowloon on Saturday. With the win, she has now set up a repeat of last year’s women’s singles final clash against Tai Tzu Ying.

The ace Indian shuttler started the first game confidently, quickly going into the mid-game interval with 11-7 lead. In no time, the 22-year old won the first game. Intanon, however, managed to give the Rio silver-medallist some trouble in the second game. Intanon kept the game level till 6-6 before Sindhu took the lead, going into the break with 11-6 scoreline.

Even towards the end, Intanon prolonged Sindhu’s win before the Hyderabadi shuttler challenged her smash. She won the challenge as well as the game point to register her second win in six meetings against the Thai girl.

Sindhu had earlier outplayed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-12, 21-19 in quarterfinals which lasted 37 minutes. Sindhu remains the only Indian left in the tournament after Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy crashed out in the initial rounds and Kidambi Srikanth gave his second consecutive Super Series tournament of the year a miss.

