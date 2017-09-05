Pullela Gopichand and I have buried our past differences, says Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal at Glasgow World Championships. (Source: PTI) Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal at Glasgow World Championships. (Source: PTI)

Burying the differences of past, Saina Nehwal and Pullela Gopichand are looking forward to the training at the Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, the London Olympics bronze medallist Nehwal said on Tuesday. Keen to qualify for the Dubai Superseries, Nehwal said that there is fire to win.

“I feel when we spoke things went very smoothly and there was no discussion of past. For now, we have buried our past differences. We are now only looking forward to the training,” Saina told PTI. “I would like to start training first, the fire to win is there and I would definitely try my best. I’m keen to qualify for year-end Dubai Superseries Finals.”

On Monday, Nehwal announced that she was once again moving back to Hyderabad for her training, three years after parting ways with Gopichand. The 2014 Copenhagen World Championship was the last tournament together for the player and coach. Now back in Hyderabad, Nehwal will resume training in a couple of days.

“I am playing in Hyderabad, but because I have some pain in my leg, I will start full training from September seven,” said Saina who won a bronze medal at the Glasgow World Championships.

Nehwal’s parents reside in Hyderabad but she was training under coach Vimal Kumar in Bangalore for the last three year. She says that Vimal’s hardwork has paid off.

“It is not like that, but things will be much easier in Hyderabad for me. Definitely, his hardwork has paid off in the last three years that Vimal sir has worked on me,” she said.

