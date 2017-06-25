Proud of Kidambi Srikanth’s victory in the Australian Open: Narendra Modi

Kidambi Srikanth was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kidambi Srikanth was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After Kidambi Srikanth won his second consecutive Super Series on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Hyderabad shuttler on Twitter and congratulated him on the victory.

Srikanth defeated Rio Olympics 2016 champion Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in straight games on Sunday in the final of the Australian Open Super Series on Sunday. The World No. 11 had won the Indonesian Open title last Sunday to jump 11 places in World ranking.

He knocked out reigning World No. 1 Son Wan Ho in the second round to advance to quarterfinals of the tournament in Sydney. That was his second victory over the South Korean in two weeks. He had earlier stunned Son Wan Ho 21-15, 14-21, 24-22 last week in the semifinals of the Indonesia Open.

Prime Minister Modi took the opportunity to wish the 24-year-old champion as he tweeted, “We are really proud of the victory of @srikidambi in the Australian Open. I congratulate him for yet another wonderful win.”

Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza, Virender Sehwag, PR Sreejesh, Vijay Goel also wished Srikanth among others. In an interview to Sportstar, Srikanth said, “It is great for Indian badminton that we (Srikanth, Praneeth, Prannoy) have done so well in this last one month. It shows the kind of ability we have. Personally, I would love to be more consistent, ” Srikanth said. “Three Super Series titles ahead of the next big event — world championship — is a huge morale booster and I will have to work really hard to win a medal there,” he said.

