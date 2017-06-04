Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Sai Praneeth on winning Thailand Open

Sai Praneeth prevailed 17-21 21-18 21-19 over fourth seeded Indonesian Jonatan Christie in a contest that lasted an hour and 11 minutes. (Source: File) Sai Praneeth prevailed 17-21 21-18 21-19 over fourth seeded Indonesian Jonatan Christie in a contest that lasted an hour and 11 minutes. (Source: File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated shuttler B Sai Praneeth for winning the USD 1,20,000 Thailand Open Grand Prix Gold men’s singles title in Bangkok on Saturday. “Congratulations to B Sai Praneeth for wining the Thailand Open badminton tournament. India is elated on the accomplishment: PM @narendramodi,” tweeted the official handle of the Prime Minister.

Third seeded B Sai Praneeth registered a remarkable win over fourth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the final, clinching the men’s singles title in the $1,20,000 Thailand Open Grand Prix Gold badminton championships in Bangkok on Sunday.

Praneeth lost the first game 17-21 taking it down to the wire but he made a strong comeback, winning the other two games, 21-18, 21-19, respectively.

In the final game, which lasted an hour and 11 minutes, Praneeth kept fighting hard for the title and at last successfully won the last game 21-19, grabbing his second title of the year after his Singapore Open Super series glory in April.

The 24-year-old Indian played with a lot of composure and calmness from the first game where he was trailing 1-4, but equalised at the five-point mark, and later took the lead. Previosuly, Praneeth had reached the finals of Syed Modi International in January at Hyderabad, but ended up losing to Sameer Verma.

