Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2017: Fixtures, dates and details

The second edition of the PBL kicks off on January 1. (Source: AP) The second edition of the PBL kicks off on January 1. (Source: AP)

The second edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) kicks off on January 1. The first match will see Rio Olympic finalists Carolina Marin and PV Sindhu facing off for their respective teams Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Smashers.

Six teams participate in this year’s tournament which will first have a round-robin league stage in which one team play another once. The teams that finish in the bottom two places will be disqualified and the remaining four will battle it out in the knockout stages which will be played over two days.

Here is a list of the matches:

January 1

HYDERABAD HUNTERS vs CHENNAI SMASHERS

BENGALURU BLASTERS vs DELHI ACERS

January 2:

AWADHE WARRIORS vs HYDERABAD HUNTERS

January 3:

BENGALURU BLASTERS vs CHENNAI SMASHERS

DELHI ACERS vs MUMBAI ROCKETS

January 4:

HYDERABAD HUNTERS vs MUMBAI ROCKETS

January 5:

AWADHE WARRIORS vs DELHI ACERS

January 6:

AWADHE WARRIORS vs MUMBAI ROCKETS

January 7:

BENGALURU BLASTERS vs HYDERABAD HUNTERS

January 8:

DELHI ACERS vs CHENNAI SMASHERS

BENGALURU BLASTERS vs MUMBAI ROCKETS

January 9:

AWADHE WARRIORS vs BENGALURU BLASTERS

January 10:

MUMBAI ROCKETS vs CHENNAI SMASHERS

January 11:

AWADHE WARRIORS vs CHENNAI SMASHERS

January 12:

DELHI ACERS vs HYDERABAD HUNTERS

January 13:

Semi-finals

January 14:

Finals

The matches will be shorter than usual as the players will be chasing 11 points instead of the usual 21. This also means that there is lesser room for error. There would not be much time to think in the 11-point game format. So, every point is important. Every team is equally tough. So, it depends on who plays better on that day,” Sindhu said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd