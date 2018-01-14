PBL Final Live: Hyderabad Hunters fight against Bengaluru Blasters for the title

Hyderabad Hunters vs Bengaluru Blasters Live: Hyderabad Hunters vs Bengaluru Blasters Live:

Caroline Marin-led Hyderabad Hunters will face Bengaluru Blasters in an explosive championship match with Bengaluru Blasters at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad in the final of Premier Badminton League (PBL) season 3. The Blasters defeated favourites Ahmedabad Smash Masters in the second semifinal of the league while the Hunters thrashed Delhi Dashers 3-0 in their semifinal outing on Friday. The last time the two sides met, the Hunters, who will enjoy the crowd backing, crushed the Blasters with a clean sweep. The key player for the Blasters will be reigning world champion Viktor Axelsen, who is most likely to face Bengaluru’s Sai Praneeth. The Hunters, on the other hand, will depend on Rio 2016 gold medallist Marin for a title-winning performance. Here are the live score and updates from the final match of the third season of Premier Badminton League.

Hyderabad Hunters vs Bengaluru Blasters Live:

1900 hrs IST: The first match begins between Markis Kido-Yoo Yeon Seong against Kim Sa Rang-Mathias Boe, who have taken a good 10-7 lead. All eyes on the ultimate glory:

1850 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Premier Badminton League final match between Hyderabad Hunters and Bengaluru Blasters. Here is the order of play.

Tonight, a mighty battle will take place in the #VodafonePBLFinal. The winner takes it all! 🏆 Here is the final order of play! 👇🏻#HYDvBLR #SmashTheHouseDown pic.twitter.com/fk9t2hLcA3 — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) 14 January 2018

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd