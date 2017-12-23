Top News
Premier Badminton League 3 Live, Awadhe Warriors win first game against Chennai Smashers

Chennai Smashers vs Awadhe Warriors Live: Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will clash in the opening encounter of the first day of Premier Badminton League edition three.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 23, 2017 8:00 pm
pv sindhu, sindhu ranking, korea open super series, korea open badminton, badminton news, sports news, indian express Chennai Smashers meet Awadhe Warriors on the first day of Premier Badminton League 3. (Source: AP)
Arch-rivals Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will lock horns as defending champions Chennai Smashers meet Awadhe Warriors in the opening encounter of the first day of the third edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) as the much-anticipated tournament makes its debut in Guwahati. The duo are set to add another chapter to their rivalry on court with Sindhu having the upper hand over Nehwal with a 2-1 head-to-head scoreline. Nehwal, however, had the last laugh after using her experience against the 22-year old Sindhu, beating her 21-17, 27-25 to win the Senior National Badminton Championships Final in Nagpur. Others making an appearance on Saturday are World No. 3 Kidmabi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and Christinna Pedersen for the Warriors while Smashers have the likes of Chris Adcock, Gabrielle Adcock, B Sumeeth Reddy and the talented Aditya Joshi.

Chennai Smashers vs Awadhe Warriors Live: 

1953 hrs IST: What a start to the tournament as the opening tie of the third edition of the Premier Badminton League between Awadhe Warriors and Chennai Smashers goes into the decider. Tang Chun Man dominated the second game to win by 15-5.

1948 hrs IST: Awadhe Warriors take the first game as Gabrielle-Chris Adcock lead by 15-10 against Tang Chun Man- Christinna Persen.

1938 hrs IST: Tang Chun Man-Christinna Pedersen (Awadhe) take a 7-4 lead against Gabrielle and Chris Adcock (Chennai) at the start of the first match.

1930 hrs IST: Just in – Saina Nehwal will be absent from today’s game against Sindhu. In her absence, Srikanth will have to take more responsibility to lift Awadhe Warriors to a victory. Sindhu will now take on Sai Uttejitha Rao in the fifth clash of the day.

1909 hrs IST: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressing the crowd before the start of the first day’s clash that will see stars Sindhu, Saina and Srikanth taking the court.

1901 hrs IST: An excited Guwahati welcomes Premier Badminton League for the first time.

1854 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier Badminton League edition 3, first day. Highlight of the day is PV Sindhu’s match against archrival Saina Nehwal.

