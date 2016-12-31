Premier Badminton League 2017: A look at the teams

While teams have been able to retain many of their key players, some have been shuffled around. (Source: PTI) While teams have been able to retain many of their key players, some have been shuffled around. (Source: PTI)

The Premier Badminton league 2017 kicks off Sunday, January 1 at Hyderabad. 2016 semi finalists Chennai Smashers will play against Hyderabad Hunters in the opening fixture followed by a match between defending champions Delhi Acers and Bengaluru Blasters.

Mumbai Rockets and Delhi Acers were the two teams that emerged from the league and semi final stages as the teams that would face each other in the finals. For the new season, while teams have been able to retain many of their key players, some have been shuffled around. All teams are looking well matched which means that we are in for another close contest this year.

Lets take a look at the teams:

Awadhe Warriors

Host stadium: Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow

Team:

Men’s Single:

Aditya Joshi, K Srikanth, Vincent Wong Wing Ki

Women’s Single:

Rituparna Das, Saina Nehwal,

Doubles:

Bodin Isara, Goh W Shem, Markis Kido, P Sawant, Savitree Amitrapai

Hyderabad Hunters

Host stadium: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Men’s Single:

B Sai Praneeth, Rajiv Ouseph, Sameer Verma

Women’s Single:

Carolina Marin, Sree Krishna Priya

Doubles:

Satwik Sai Raj, Tan Boon Heong, Tan Wee Kiong, Chau Hoi Wah, Meghana J

Bengaluru Blasters

Host Stadium: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Men’s Single:

Boonsak Pnsanna, Sourabh Verma, Viktor Axelsen

Women’s Single:

Ruthvika Shivani Gadde

Doubles:

Ko Sung Hyun, Pranaav Jerry Chopra, Yoo Yeon Seong, Ashwini Ponappa, Sikki Reddy, Cheun Ngan Yi

Chennai Smashers

Men’s Single:

P Kashyap, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, Tommy Sugiarto

Women’s Single:

PV Sindhu, Arundhati Pantawane

Doubles:

Sumeeth Reddy, Chris Adcock, Gabriel Adcock, Mads Pieler Kolding, Ramya Tulasi

Mumbai Rockets

Host stadium: The National Sports Club of India, Mumbai

Men’s Singles:

Ajay Jayaram, HS Prannoy, Shreyans Jaiswal

Women’s Singles:

Sung Ji Hyun, Vrushali Gummadi, Chirag Shetty, Lee Yong Dae, Nipithphon Phuangphuapet, Nadiezda Zieba, Mohita Sahdev

Delhi Acers

Host stadium: DDA Badminton & Squash Stadium – Siri Fort, Delhi

Men’s Singles:

Jan o Jorgensen, Siril Verma, Son Wan Ho

Women’s Singles:

Aakarshi Kashyap, Nitchaon Jindapon

Doubles:

Akshay Dewalkar, Ivan Sozonov, Vladimir Ivanov, Jwala Gutta, Maneesha K

