Premier Badminton League 2017: A look at the teams

The Premier Badminton league 2017 kicks off Sunday, January 1 at Hyderabad. 2016 semi finalists Chennai Smashers will play against Hyderabad Hunters in the opening fixture followed by a match between defending champions Delhi Acers and Bengaluru Blasters.
Mumbai Rockets and Delhi Acers were the two teams that emerged from the league and semi final stages as the teams that would face each other in the finals. For the new season, while teams have been able to retain many of their key players, some have been shuffled around. All teams are looking well matched which means that we are in for another close contest this year.
Lets take a look at the teams:
Awadhe Warriors
Host stadium: Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
Team:
Men’s Single:
Aditya Joshi, K Srikanth, Vincent Wong Wing Ki
Women’s Single:
Rituparna Das, Saina Nehwal,
Doubles:
Bodin Isara, Goh W Shem, Markis Kido, P Sawant, Savitree Amitrapai
Hyderabad Hunters
Host stadium: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
Men’s Single:
B Sai Praneeth, Rajiv Ouseph, Sameer Verma
Women’s Single:
Carolina Marin, Sree Krishna Priya
Doubles:
Satwik Sai Raj, Tan Boon Heong, Tan Wee Kiong, Chau Hoi Wah, Meghana J
Bengaluru Blasters
Host Stadium: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
Men’s Single:
Boonsak Pnsanna, Sourabh Verma, Viktor Axelsen
Women’s Single:
Ruthvika Shivani Gadde
Doubles:
Ko Sung Hyun, Pranaav Jerry Chopra, Yoo Yeon Seong, Ashwini Ponappa, Sikki Reddy, Cheun Ngan Yi
Chennai Smashers
Men’s Single:
P Kashyap, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, Tommy Sugiarto
Women’s Single:
PV Sindhu, Arundhati Pantawane
Doubles:
Sumeeth Reddy, Chris Adcock, Gabriel Adcock, Mads Pieler Kolding, Ramya Tulasi
Mumbai Rockets
Host stadium: The National Sports Club of India, Mumbai
Men’s Singles:
Ajay Jayaram, HS Prannoy, Shreyans Jaiswal
Women’s Singles:
Sung Ji Hyun, Vrushali Gummadi, Chirag Shetty, Lee Yong Dae, Nipithphon Phuangphuapet, Nadiezda Zieba, Mohita Sahdev
Delhi Acers
Host stadium: DDA Badminton & Squash Stadium – Siri Fort, Delhi
Men’s Singles:
Jan o Jorgensen, Siril Verma, Son Wan Ho
Women’s Singles:
Aakarshi Kashyap, Nitchaon Jindapon
Doubles:
Akshay Dewalkar, Ivan Sozonov, Vladimir Ivanov, Jwala Gutta, Maneesha K