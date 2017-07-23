Injury period was the most difficult phase of my life: Parupalli Kashyap

Parupalli Kashyap stated that the period after suffering an injury was difficult for him. (Source: PTI File) Parupalli Kashyap stated that the period after suffering an injury was difficult for him. (Source: PTI File)

Indian badminton player Parupalli Kashyap has stated that he had doubts over his future after dislocating his right shoulder at the Premier Badminton League in January.

Recalling the period, in an interview to PTI, he said, “It was the most difficult phase of my life. But even after missing the Olympics due to the knee injury, I was still motivated. I told myself okay, Olympics is gone, I can’t help it.”

“So, let me recover and 2017 will be the year for me and I got the confidence also after reaching the semifinals at Korea. But after dislocating my shoulder at PBL, I was completely messed up,” he added and said, “It was my right hand and again I had a three months break. There was a long period of bed rest and then there was the rehab. During this time, I lost it, I didn’t know how I will ever play if I can’t smash.

“But I had good friends and support of the doctor and physio. I completely followed what they told me to do. I took one day at a time and slowly I started getting my confidence back,” he said.

However, this was not the end of the road as he recovered but suffered a hamstring injury at the China Open.

Speaking about it, he said, “It was difficult for me to do the training program that the new coach had decided for rest of the players. I tried to do that and I pulled my hamstring just 10 days before the Thailand Open”.

After that Kashyap played at Thailand before entering a training program designed by chief coach Pullela Gopichand.

“It was only during the two weeks before the Australian Open that Gopi sir tweaked my training program here and there because he knew I am an experienced player and the program worked for me,” said Kashyap, whose next challenge will be earning a place in the national team to defend his title at the Commonwealth Games.

“It is a good result after what seems like ages. But I know I am still in the process of getting back to my best,” he conlcuded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd