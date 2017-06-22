Possibility of an all-India final between Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu in Australian Open

There is a possibility of a final clash between the two Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. There is a possibility of a final clash between the two Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are India’s two favourite sports stars. Both the shuttlers have brought India laurels at the biggest sporting event in the world – the Olympics.

While both the badminton stars have loyal fans, there is a possibility of a clash of interest if the two continue their winning streak till the final of the Australian Open. There is a chance of the two players facing each other in the final.

Sindhu and Nehwal have successfully reached the quarterfinals of the tournament. Nehwal got the better of Soniia Cheah to seal a quarters berth as she beat the Malaysian badminton player 21-15, 20-22, 21-14 on Thursday.

Rio silver medallist Sindhu gave an outstanding performance in the second round, beating Chen Xiaoxin to seal a quarters berth at the Australian Open. She beat the Chinese player 21-13, 21-18.

Sindhu will now face Tai T. Y. in the quarterfinals while Nehwal will fight against Yu S. Considering both of them win to advance to the semifinals, Sindhu will be up against either Yamaguchi A or Chen Y and Nehwal will meet the winner of Takahashi S vs Okuhara N.

The only chance of the two Indian shuttlers meeting is in the final is if they do not falter in any of the rounds.

Both the players have dropped a place in the top 25 women’s singles ranking. While Sindhu stands on the fourth position, previous World No. 1 Nehwal has dropped to 16th position.

Meanwhile, Indonesia Open champion Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth will fight against each other in the quarterfinals.

