Players need to get used to scheduling: P Gopichand

Pullela Gopichand said that it Sindhu’s final was a tough match. (File Photo) Pullela Gopichand said that it Sindhu’s final was a tough match. (File Photo)

The scheduling of matches should not be an excuse and players should get used to it, chief national coach P Gopichand has said after reports of poor scheduling at the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow.

“In a way, yes (it was an issue). But sometimes you are at the wrong end. Her (P V Sindhu) semifinals was in the night session on Saturday and it was almost 1-1.30 by the time she slept and then next day the final was in the morning. Sometimes, these small things affect a long match where you need extra energy,” Gopichand said.

“Not an excuse, it happens, it is just important that we get used to it. Yes, I would think, there were three, four matches which could have been scheduled better,” he added.

He went on to add that it happens because the fans want to see the big matches and it is a compromise that needs to be done.

“But, our challenge is that Indian television timings dictate matches and that’s why they want some of the matches to be in the morning and sometimes the local crowds may be wanting to see the big matches to be in the evening.

“It’s a compromise which needs to be done and sometimes we are affected,” Gopichand said.

PV Sindhu won a silver medal at the World Championships while Saina Nehwal won bronze medal. Gopichand said that it Sindhu’s final was a tough match.

“It was a tough match. Both the players played well. Very proud of the way Sindhu responded and also the fight which was on the cards. For me, one of the best matches I have seen. It’s been a great preparation for us. All of us put a great effort,” he said.

“At 22, she (Sindhu) has big medals and four consecutive years of medals. Hopefully, this continues. By the end of her career, she will have lot of more gold in her cabinet,” he said.

Talking about sports in India, Gopichand said that sports in the country is at a stage where it has never been before.

“Indian sport is at a stage where it has never been in the past. We have the highest offices in the country talking about sport in a big way. We never had somebody at the Prime Minister’s level address this issue of sports successively over so many months,” he said.

“Hopefully, things will improve. I would say that a lot has been spoken. A lot has been done. But a lot more needs to be done. Because, the whole world is competing and we need to ensure that we put our best foot forward,” he said.

