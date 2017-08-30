Only in Express
Performance of Indians at World Championships speaks a lot about Indian badminton, says BAI chief

BAI chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I'm glad that this is the first time India had a record breaking participation at the World Championships and getting two medals from a single world championship is unprecedented but our players have made it possible.

BAI, Himanta Biswa Sarma, World Championships, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, world badminton championships, kidambi srikanth, badminton, sports news, indian express PV Sindhu with Saina Nehwal after the award ceremony in Glasgow. (Source: Twitter)
After PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal returned with silver and bronze medals respectively from World Badminton Championships, BAI interim President Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the performance of Indian players in Glasgow speaks a lot about Indian badminton.

In an interview to IANS, Sarma said, “We have a great team of able coaches, physios and mental trainers who are constantly working and we are working to create a blueprint for junior and upcoming players,” said Sarma, a Cabinet Minister in the Assam government. “I’m pretty sure that before the CWG and Asian Games 2018, you will see more and more players finishing at the podium. Our goal is to create a pool of champion players for the next few years and we are working hard to make it possible.”

“I’m glad that this is the first time India had a record breaking participation at the World Championships and getting two medals from a single world championship is unprecedented but our players have made it possible. I want to congratulate both Saina and Sindhu on their medal winning performances and the Coaching staff for their efforts.” said Sarma

“The performance of Indian players at the World Championships also says a lot about Indian badminton and our prowess in international platform. I am confident, you will see even more consistent performances at such big stage in the coming times.”

“All our players have been performing and winning at the highest level. The growth of our players have been phenomenal and I believe you will see more names and performances at the junior level as well,” Sarma said. “After Jwala (Gutta) and Ashwini (Ponappa), we haven’t had an established set of pairs but in the last few months we have seen great spark among the current set of our doubles and mixed doubles players,” Sarma added.

