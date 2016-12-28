Premier Badminton League Season 2 finals to be held in New Delhi

Hyderabad will host the opening ceremony of the Premier Badminton League season 2 on January 1, 2017 while the final is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Janauary 14, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

The event features six teams vying for a prize purse of Rs 6 crore and will see Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Smashers kickoff the season at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad.

The tie is being billed as the clash of titans with Olympic champion Carolina Marin (Hyderabad) and Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu going against each other on the opening day.

After two days of action in Hyderabad, National Sports Club of India, Mumbai and BBD Uttar Pradesh Badminton Academy will host the second and third leg respectively.

Koramangala Indoor Stadium will host the Bangalore leg as well as be the home stadium of Chennai Smashers. Chennai has not been included in the schedule this year due to unavoidable circumstances.

“We were very keen to extend PBL to Chennai this year, as it is one of the key markets for badminton in India. But unfortunately we have not been able to do it this year and we hope that from next year, Chennai and Tamil Nadu will become one of the key stops for PBL in the calendar,” Atul Pande, the

Managing Director of SportzLive said.

The most coveted Badminton League in the country, PBL will then come to the capital for the last league match before hosting the semifinals (January 12 and 13) and the grand finale of January 14.

“We are excited to bring the PBL season 2 which is bigger, better and more exciting than the previous edition. With the kind of line-up that we have for this year’s edition, it has indeed given a rise to the popularity of the league even before it started. And it has been overwhelming to see the kind of response we have received so far in terms of ticket sales and we are expecting a full house at every venue,” Prasad Mangipudi, director of SportzLive said.

Schedule:

January 1: in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Hunters vs Chennai Smashers, Bengaluru Blasters vs Delhi Acers

January 2: in Hyderabad

Awadhe Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters

January 3: in Mumbai

Bengaluru Blasters vs Chennai Smashers, Delhi Acers vs Mumbai Rockets

January 4: in Mumbai

Hyderabad Hunters vs Mumbai Rockets

January 5: in Lucknow

Awadhe Warriors vs Delhi Acers

January 6: in Lucknow

Awadhe Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets

January 7: in Bangalore

Bengaluru Blasters vs Hyderabad Hunters

January 8: in Bangalore

Delhi Acers vs Chennai Smashers, Bengaluru Blasters vs Mumbai Rockets

January 9: in Bangalore

Awadhe Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters

January 10: in Bangalore

Mumbai Rockets vs Chennai Smashers

January 11: in Bangalore

Awadhe Warriors v/s Chennai Smashers

January 12: in Delhi

Delhi Acers v/s Hyderabad Hunters

January 13: in Delhi

Semifinal 1

Semifinal 2

January 14: in Delhi

Final