Passport issues persist for Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, N Sikki Reddy

Parupalli Kashyap wrote to Sushma Swaraj and Vijay Goel asking for their intervention in passport matter. (Source: PTI File) Parupalli Kashyap wrote to Sushma Swaraj and Vijay Goel asking for their intervention in passport matter. (Source: PTI File)

Top shuttlers Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy and N Sikki Reddy are awaiting their passports with the deadline for leaving for Canada and US fast approaching. The shuttlers had faced problems prior to Indonesia and Australia tournaments also before their social media outcry – including a message to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj – sped things along. Last month they had asked for quick application processing from the Canadian High Commission. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) then stepped in and the players received their passports just a day before they were scheduled to leave for Jakarta.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kashyap, Prannoy and doubles specialist N Sikki Reddy, who played at the Australia Super Series last month, had applied for the New Zealand visa a week back but they are yet to receive their passports.

Kashyap took to Twitter to request Swaraj and Sports Minister Vijay Goel’s intervention in the matter. He asked them to look into the process so as they don’t miss out on the competition. “Dear Madam, me, Prannoy and Sikki Reddy applied for New Zealand visa one week back and requested for urgent processing of visa,” Kashyap wrote in the letter which he posted on Twitter handle. “As we have to leave for tournaments on 6th of July to Canada and US Opens, we require our passports urgently. Ma’am I request you to help us in this matter so that we can travel on 6th July (Thursday),” he wrote.

The Canada Open Grand Prix is scheduled to be held from July 11 to 16, while the US Open Grand Prix Gold will be held from July 19-23.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd