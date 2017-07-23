Parupalli Kashyap to face HS Prannoy in the US Open Grand Prix Gold Final

HS Prannoy’s career has been injury prone ever since he clinched a silver medal at the 2010 Youth Olympics. (Source: AP File) HS Prannoy’s career has been injury prone ever since he clinched a silver medal at the 2010 Youth Olympics. (Source: AP File)

India’s dominance in men’s badminton continued to roll from the Asian continent to the West after Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy set up a final clash at the United States Open Grand Prix Gold in Anaheim. Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kashyap is through to his first final in 21 months. The last time he was in a summit clash, he limped off the court with a calf injury in October 2015. This was the first final for Prannoy in a long time too as he reached the contest following lengthy period filled with injuries. This is Prannoy’s first final since playing and clinching the Swiss Open final last year.

Kashyap eked out a hard-fought 15-21 21-15 21-16 win over Korean Kwang Hee Heo in the second semifinal which lasted an hour and six minutes. Prannoy, on the other hand, notched up a 21-14 21-19 win over Vietnam’s Tien Minh Nguyen in the first semi-final.

This is not the first time that two Indian players will fight it out for the title this season. Earlier at the Singapore Open Super Series, Kidambi Srikanth had faced B Sai Praneeth in the final where the latter had emerged victorious. That was Sai Praneeth’s maiden Super Series title.

Men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy fought hard before going down 12-21, 21-12, 20-22 to top seeds Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han.

“It is good to reach a final after a long time. It was a tough match against the Korean. He had started really well and I took time to adjust to the conditions today as it was little

slow. He was really patient and he was hitting hard smashes. But slowly I got a good rhythm and eventually I could pull off,” Kashyap said to PTI. “I think it was a difficult tournament to start with as the opening round was also against a player I had always had close matches. I had played him 5-6 times and I was good to win in the first round. Also playing against Sameer was tough. He is a tricky player and it has always been close matches with him. Really looking forward to the final,” he added.

It will be third Grand Prix Gold title for Indian men’s shuttlers after Sameer and Praneeth clinched the Syed Modi International and Thailand Open respectively. Indian men also won three super series titles with Srikanth clinching the Indonesia and Australia Open and Praneeth winning at Singapore.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd