Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy, Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy in US Open Grand Prix Gold semifinals

Parupalli Kashyap is into his first semifinal since December. (Source: PTI File) Parupalli Kashyap is into his first semifinal since December. (Source: PTI File)

Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy progressed into the United States Open Grand Prix Gold semi-finals in Anaheim in two tough battles for the Indian shuttlers in the men’s singles event. While Kashyap moved forward in a straight games win, Prannoy was pushed but in the end he got the job done.

Kashyap who is still in recovery mode from his back troubles reached his first semifinals in an international event in seven months after defeating compatriot Sameer Verma 21-13, 21-16 in 40 minutes to set up a clash with South Korea’s Kwang Hee Heo. Meanwhile second seeded Prannoy saw off Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama 10-21, 21-15, 21-18 in a match that lasted exactly an hour.

Kashyap’s last foray this far in a tournament came all the way back in December at the Korea Open where he reached the semifinals. Whereas for Prannoy it was the second semifinal appearance of the season after last-four finish at the Indonesia Super Series Premier in June.

Prannoy will face 15th seed Tien Minh Nguyen of Vietnam, who had beaten the Indian at the 2012 Badminton Asia Championships in their only meeting so far.

Third seeds Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy defeated Japan’s Hiroki Okamura and Masayuki Onodera 21-18, 22-20 in the men’s doubles event. The duo will face top seeds Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han of Chinese Taipei.

