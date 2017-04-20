Latest News

Parupalli Kashyap crashes out in prequarters of China Masters

Parupalli Kashyap lost 10-21 22-20 13-21 to former World No. 6 and third seed Qiao Bin of China at the Olympic sports center.

By: PTI | Published:April 20, 2017 3:48 pm
The tournament was Parupalli Kashyap’s return to competitive badminton after recovering from a shoulder injury. (Source: PTI)

Former Commonwealth Games champion shuttler Parupalli Kashyap fought hard before going down in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the USD 150,000 China Masters Grand Prix Gold, here today.

Kashyap lost 10-21 22-20 13-21 to former World No. 6 and third seed Qiao Bin of China in a contest which lasted an hour and 16 minutes at the Olympic sports center.

The tournament was Kashyap’s return to competitive badminton after recovering from a shoulder injury. He had suffered the injury during the Premier Badminton League (PBL) in January.

Harsheel Dani remains the sole Indian in fray in the tournament and will play another Chinese Sun Feixiang in the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s singles event later in the day.

India’s campaign in women’s singles has already ended with the ouster of Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

My commitment is total. I just don’t like running 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

22nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 20, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

23rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 21, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

25th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

26th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot