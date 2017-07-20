Parupalli Kashyap beats top seed Lee Hyun Il in US Open first round

Parupalli Kashyap now faces Hungary’s Gergely Krausz. (Source: PTI File) Parupalli Kashyap now faces Hungary’s Gergely Krausz. (Source: PTI File)

Parupalli Kashyap started his US Open Grand Prix Gold campaign with a win over top-seeded Korean Lee Hyun Il. Kashyap put out a gritty display and beat Lee 21-16, 10-21, 21-19 on Thursday. The match lasted an hour and three minutes at the end of which it was Kashyap who was left standing.

Kashyap won the first game but the top-seeded Korean came back in the second. Kashyap then held his ground and won the third game to take the match. He now faces Hungary’s Gergely Krausz. He is making a comeback after a period in the sidelines due to injury.

HS Prannoy also reached the second round after beating Austria’s Luka Wraber 21-12, 21-16 while Harsheel Dani, also part of the Indian contingent in the tournament, thrashed Mexico’s Arturo Hernandez 21-13, 21-9. Sameer Verma, who comes into the tournament as the number five seed beat Vietnam’s Hoang Nam Nguyen 21-5 21-10 in another men’s singles match. Rituparna Das beat Canada’s Rachel Honderich 21-16, 21-18 while Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli beat USA’s Maya Chen 21-13 21-16.

Lakhanee Sarang, Abhishek Yelegar, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka, Reshma Karthik and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde were the Indians who could not progress beyond the first stage. Lakhanee lost 16-21, 13-21 to Kenta Nishimoto of Japan while Abhishek suffered a narrow 17-21 21-16 13-21 loss to third seed Brice Leverdez of France and Netherlands’ Gayle Mahulette ended Sai Uttejitha Rao’s campaign 23-25 21-13 21-16.

Ruthvika also put up a gallant fight before losing 14-21 27-25 16-21 to Japan’s Aya Ohori and Reshma’s fight too ended with a heart-breaking 21-12 16-21 15-21 loss against Sofie Holmboe Dahl of Denmark in the opening round.

In men’s doubles, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy defeated Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue and Nyl Yakura 21-15 21-19, while Francis Alwin and Tarun Kona beat local combo of Yan Tuck Chan and Brian Chi Cheng 21-3 21-10.

Women’s doubles pair of Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram defeated Japan’s Rira Kawashima and Saori Ozaki 21-16 14-21 21-14, while Manu and Maneesha beat Canadian combo of Nyl Yakura and Brittney Tam 21-13 21-15 in mixed doubles competition.

Third seed Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy lost 21-19 19-21 17-21 to English pair of Ben Lane and Jessica Pugh in mixed doubles. Women’s doubles pair of Kuhoo Garg and Ningshi Block Hazarika lost 12-21 10-21 to Russia pair of Anastasia Chervyakova and Olga Morozova.

Fourth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too suffered a 21-8 19-21 19-21 loss to Kohei Gondo and Tatsuya Watanabe of Japan.

Vietnam’s Tuan Duc Do and Nhu Thao Pham ended the campaign of Tarun and Meghana 21-15 21-17 in another mixed doubles match.

