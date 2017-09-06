Only in Express

Pardeshi Shreyanshi, Vrushali Gummadi win in Vietnam Open Grand Prix

Pardeshi Shreyanshi defeated compatriot Vaidehi Choudhari 24-22 21-17 to set up a clash with third seeded Indonesian Dinar Dyah Ayustine, while Vrushali Gummadi beat Indonesia's Jesica Muljati 21-9 21-15 in another match.

Ho Chi Minh City | Published:September 6, 2017 5:09 pm
Pardeshi Shreyanshi, Vaidehi Choudhari, Dinar Dyah Ayustine, Vrushali Gummadi Pardeshi Shreyanshi reached the pre-quarterfinals of the Vietnam Open. (Source: File)
Top News

Young Indian shuttlers Pardeshi Shreyanshi and Vrushali Gummadi reached the pre-quarterfinals of the women’s singles competition of the Vietnam Open Grand Prix .

Pardeshi defeated compatriot Vaidehi Choudhari 24-22 21-17 to set up a clash with third seeded Indonesian Dinar Dyah Ayustine, while Vrushali beat Indonesia’s Jesica Muljati 21-9 21-15 in another match. She will take on sixth seed Chen Su Yu of Chinese Taipei.

Men’s doubles pair of Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok, seeded fifth, eked out a thrilling 21-18 19-21 21-17 win over compatriot Arun George and Sanyam Shukla to also reach the second round.

However, it turned out to be a disappointing day for other Indians in fray. While Rahul Yadav Chittaboina suffered a 21-10 13-21 19-
21 loss to top seed Hsu Jen Hao of Chinese Taipei, Daren Liew of Malaysia ended NVS Vijetha’s campaign with a 21-17 21-14
win in another men’s singles match.

In women’s singles, Mugdha Agrey lost 15-21 10-21 to Chen Hsiao Huan of Chinese Taipei. Doubles player Prajakta Sawant also had a bad day in office as she suffered losses in both women’s and mixed doubles today.

Third seeds Prajakta and Malaysia’s Yogendran Khrishnan lost 21-16 19-21 8-21 to Malaysian combo of Chen Tang Jie and Tew Jia Jia.
She also combined with Sanyogita Ghorpade in women’s doubles but only to lose 10-21 14-21 to top seeded Malaysian pair of Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 05, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
29
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 62
FT
36
Haryana Steelers beat Bengal Warriors (36-29)
Sep 06, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 63
Sep 06, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 64

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 