Para-Badminton: Sukant Kadam breaks into top 10 of world rankings in singles

Sukant Kadam

Pune-based Sukant Kadam has broken into the Top-10 of the BWF Para-Badminton World Rankings. A trainnee from the Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA), Sukant leapfrogged twelve places to the No 8 rank in singles of the ‘SL4’ class, according to the world rankings released on March 28, 2017.

Sukant’s rise has primarily been due to the bronze medal winning performance at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2017 held in Majorca, Spain recently. His performance in Europe earned him 30 points and swelled his total points tally to 68.5 points. Sukant is one among the three Indians to be in the Top 10. The others are Haryana’s Tarun Dhillon (world ranking 3) and Uttar Pradesh’s Suhas L Y, who currently holds the 4th rank.

