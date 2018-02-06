  • Associate Sponsor
PadMan challenge: PV Sindhu poses with sanitary pad, says periods are normal

PV Sindhu joined the #PadManChallenge and posed with a sanitary pad after Deepika Padukone tagged her in the challenge.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: February 6, 2018 1:09 pm
pv sindhu PV Sindhu joined the #PadManChallenge (Source: Sindhu Instagram)
After a number of celebrities took the #PadManChallenge and posed with a sanitary pad, India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu joined the challenge and posted a similar picture. The campaign, which was started by the Akshay Kumar-starrer film Pad Man, is an attempt to raise and spread awareness on menstruation and sanitation.

The campaign challenges one to unapologetically hold a sanitary pad in their hand and post a picture on Instagram. Sindhu, who was challenged by Deepika Padukone, joined the cause and posed with a sanitary napkin, saying that periods are normal. “Thank you for tagging me @deepikapadukone ! Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand. Periods are normal. Just another day…#PadManChallenge,” said Sindhu, who suffered another narrow defeat in a pulsating final, against American Beiwen Zhang to finish runner-up at the India Open Super in New Delhi on Sunday. Sindhu came agonisingly close to clinching the title before losing 18-21 21-11 20-22 to Zhang at the Siri Fort Sports Complex.

Joining Sindhu are celebrities Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao among others. The inspiration behind PadMan is Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur who invented the machine for manufacturing low-cost sanitary pads. The challenge was kicked off by Muruganantham, Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor and producer Twinkle Khanna.

