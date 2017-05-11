P Gopichand says India will produce a world no. 1 in men’s badminton with time

Gopichand said that recent results may substantiate the notion that India is an emerging superpower in badminton. (Source: PTI) Gopichand said that recent results may substantiate the notion that India is an emerging superpower in badminton. (Source: PTI)

Indian national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said that it will take some time before India produces a number one in the men’s game. In the women’s rankings, Saina Nehwal has earlier held the no. 1 ranking while PV Sindhu has risen to a career-best of no. 3. But none of the Indian men’s badminton stars are present in the current top five of the BWF ranks.

“You had (Kidambi) Srikanth as world No. 3 and (Parupalli) Kashyap as world No. 6. Now, Ajay Jayaram, Sai (Praneeth), (H.S.) Prannoy too have been ranked in the top 20. But to find someone who will be a world No. 1, I think we will need a little more time,” said Gopichand in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Gopichand said that recent results may substantiate the notion that India is an emerging superpower in badminton. “But a lot of work still needs to be done,” he added. Gopichand also said that, unlike what was the case a few years ago, it is not entirely unimaginable to think of Indian topping the charts in men’s badminton, “As a sport, we have progressed well; that there is bench strength signifies something is being done right. To make the next level, we will need a little more strength physically, little more strength mentally.”

