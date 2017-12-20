Not worried about PV Sindhu finishing second, says Pullela Gopichand

Pullela Gopichand praised P.V. Sindhu for being consistent. (Source: AP) Pullela Gopichand praised P.V. Sindhu for being consistent. (Source: AP)

Despite PV Sindhu’s loss to Akane Yamaguchi in the final of the Dubai Super Series Finals earlier this week, coach Pullela Gopichand said that he wasn’t too worried about the near misses, which includes loses in last year’s Rio Olympics and the 2017 World Championships.

“She is young and she will get better for sure. As far as the runner-up finishes are concerned, I am not worried too much. I am happy with the way she has performed this year and she has been really a top-quality player,” Gopichand said.

He praised her for being very consistent and said that losses in the final are not something he is losing sleep over. “She has beaten the same player (Yamaguchi) in the group stage. The finals was a close game and could have gone either way. There are people who started comparing this to the World Championships final but that is not the case. She will learn from her mistakes and she will come back stronger,” he added.

This year PV Sindhu reached five major finals, won two Super Series titles and ended the season with an impressive win percentage of 84. However, the workload on her and the other players has been grueling, according to chief national badminton coach.

And 2018 is going to be no different with the Commonwealth and Asian Games lined up apart from the annual Super Series events. To prevent burnout, Gopichand said that he would prepare a roadmap for his wards -pruning the number of tournaments they take part next year.

“People will see me as a villain if I stop them from going to tournaments. But you have to understand that it’s very important to train and prepare well. You should space your tournaments well. Scheduling affects the whole world but we have the Commonwealth and Asian Asian Games. I will sit with the players and authorities and try to figure out a solution,” Gopichand says.

With Indians winning the Super Series events consistently – Kidambi Srikanth won four this year – the weight of expectations too have grown. Sindhu is expected to win each tournament she takes part in. A last eight-finish is no longer seen as an achievement and Gopichand feels it is a positive trend. “It’s getting tougher each year. You lose in the final and people ask you, ‘What ? You lost in the final?’. First everyone was happy that Sindhu qualified for the Dubai Superseries. It’s a good thing that we have raised the expectations and every year has to be better than the previous. And each player should start performing.”

With Gopichand training almost all the elite Indian shuttlers, including Saina Nehwal, Srikanth and Prannoy, the 44-year-old probably has less time to spare than the players. Fortunately for him, Indonesian coach Handoyo Mulyo was taken on board this summer to ease his workload.

“Overall there is only as much pressure as you take. There is not much time to relax with tournaments coming up one after the other. This year too is a challenge and hopefully we will deliver,” Gopichand said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App