No harm at all in Saina Nehwal giving it a try at Gopichand Badminton Academy: Vimal Kumar

Saina Nehwal on Monday decided to return to Hyderabad and resume her partnership with former coach Pullela Gopichand and will also train under Mulyo, the Indonesian coach training the Indian badminton players.

The London Olympic bronze medallist current coach Vimal Kumar also released a statement that he felt that there is no harm in giving a try at training with the Indonesian coach. He also revealed that she had asked for the move after she returned from the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow.

“Saina on her return from the World Badminton Championships, asked my opinion on her working with the Indonesian coach, Mr Mulyo, brought in by Sports Authority Of India, for looking after the singles players in National camps. He is attached with Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. I had indicated to her that there is no harm at all in her giving it a try,” Vimal said.

India national coach Gopichand was formerly associated with Nehwal but the player split with him just before the 2014 Asian Games and moved to Bangalore to train under Vimal Kumar.

Vimal, adding to the statement, said that players have short span at the top and they always look to get better and everyone should respect Nehwal’s decision to return to Hyderabad.

“Players have a short span at the top and will always be looking at ways to get better. Saina and PV Sindhu are special girls and if they are able to get even better,we should provide them those opportunities. Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy and Gopichand Badminton Academy are recognized training centers of SAI and We at PPBA supported Saina when she needed. My request is that the media must understand the situation and respect Saina’s decision,” he said.

