New BWF Council elected for 2017-2021

Badminton World Federation has welcomed seven new members to the BWF Council and re-elected 11 incumbent BWF Council members during its Annual General Meeting in Gold Coast on Saturday.

The newcomers are Tang Jiu Hong (China), Moosa Nashid (Maldives), Battushig Batbold (Mongolia), Danlami Zama Sanchi (Nigeria), Emma Mason (Scotland), Robbert de Kock (Switzerland) and Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul (Thailand).

Those re-elected to serve another four years are: Wayne Somers (Canada), Nora Perry (England), Etienne Thobois (France), Jassem Kanso (Lebanon), Lim Teong Kiat (Malaysia), Nigel Skelt (New Zealand), Sergey Shakhray (Russia), Ng Yoke Weng (Singapore), Peter Tarcala (Slovakia), David Cabello (Spain), and Chipo Zumburani (Zimbabwe).

These 18 will join BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer (Denmark), BWF Deputy President Gustavo Salazar Delgado (Peru) and BWF Vice-President Para-Badminton, Paul Kurzo (Switzerland) on the 27-member body.

These three were re-elected unopposed on Saturday.

The remaining six places on the BWF Council are taken by five continental Vice-Presidents and the Chair of the BWF Athletes’ Commission.

Twenty-six of the original 35 candidates stood for election with eight withdrawals between the close of nominations in late February and the elections.

Those withdrawing were: Li Lingwei (China), Mehdi Anvari (Iran), Richard Vaughan (Ireland), Mohamed Al-Amin Haji Abdul Majid (Malaysia), Raj Gaya (Mauritius), Omar Bellali (Morocco), Tukebana Michel Bau (Seychelles), and Professor Ranjit de Silva (Sri Lanka).

The other candidate whose name was removed from the list was the former BAI president late Dr. Akhilesh Das Gupta of India who died last month.

