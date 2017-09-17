Narendra Modi wishes PV Sindhu on Korea Open Super Series win

PV Sindhu won Korea Open Super Series title on Sunday. PV Sindhu won Korea Open Super Series title on Sunday.

PV Sindhu won her third Super Series title on Sunday by winning the Korea Open Super Series to go with her titles earlier in India and China. She became the first Indian to win a title in Korea with a hard fought 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 win against Nozomi Okuhara in the final. Among the many wishers for the shuttler is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following Sindhu’s huge win, which comes few weeks after she lost to Okuhara in the final of the World Championships which denied her a first gold medal, Modi through the Prime Minister’s offices’ Twitter account wrote, “Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on emerging victorious in the Korea Open Super Series. India is immensely proud of her accomplishment.”

Sindhu won a nervous first game to take it right at the death. But in the second, Okuhara found her mark to dominate throughout and force a third and deciding game – same as it transpired in Glasgow for the World Championships. The third game went neck-and-neck before Sindhu started to pull forward and didn’t let go of the lead.

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on emerging victorious in the Korea Open Super Series. India is immensely proud of her accomplishment: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2017

Prior to Sindhu’s feat, Ajay Jayaram was the first Indian to reach the final of Korea Open in 2015 but he came back with a silver medal.

