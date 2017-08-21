My main aim is to fight for gold at Badminton World Championships: Carolina Marin

Carolina Marin of Spain got a bye in the opening round. (Source: File) Carolina Marin of Spain got a bye in the opening round. (Source: File)

Eyeing her third title at Badminton World Championships, Carolina Marin said she is better prepared than Rio 2016 Olympics, where she won gold after beating India’s PV Sindhu in the final, and will fight for gold in Glasgow.

“It’s been two months of preparation; I’ve prepared better than I had before the Rio Olympics,” Marin told reporters in Glasgow.

“My main aim is to fight for gold. I have some tough matches coming up but I’m not thinking of the title defence. I will take it match by match.”

After the Rio high, Marin had to deal with thigh injury and conceded two walkovers during the period. She failed to win a title and saw her ranking dip to the number four position.

“The Olympics was a year ago. I have to forget that. After the Olympics, I had some injuries and couldn’t do well and it was frustrating. Now I’m playing well again,” said the former World No. 1.

Seeded third at Badminton World Championships, the Spaniard got a bye in the opening round and will commence her campaign against the winner of the match between Hong Kong’s Yip Pui Yin and Russia’s Natalia Perminova in the second round.

