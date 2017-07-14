Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy reach quarters, H S Prannoy loses in Canada

Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy reach the men’s doubles quarterfinals at Canada Open Grand Prix. (Source: PTI) Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy reach the men’s doubles quarterfinals at Canada Open Grand Prix. (Source: PTI)

Defending champions Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy reached the men’s doubles quarterfinals but it was curtains for H S Prannoy in men’s singles at the Canada Open Grand Prix, here.

Third seeds Manu and Sumeeth defeated Korean combo of Choi Solgyu and Jae Hwan Kim 21-17 17-21 21-13 in 45 minutes to set up a clash against another Korean pair of Kim Won Ho and Seung Jae Seo.

Second seeds Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy too advanced to the quarters in mixed doubles with 21-11 21-17 win over Netherlands pair of Robin Tabeling and Cheryl Seinen. The Syed Modi International champions will next face Korea’s Kim Won Ho and Shin Seung Chan.

In men’s singles, Prannoy alongwith two other Indians suffered defeats to crash out of the tournament. Second seed Prannoy squandered an opening game advantage to go down 21-17 14-21 13-21 to ninth seed Jeon Hyeok Jin of Korea, while Karan Rajan Rajarajan lost 18-21 14-21 to Japan’s Koki Watanabe.

Fifth seed Pablo Abian of Spain ended the campaign of India’s Abhishek Yelegar 21-15 21-23 21-14 in another match, while Commonwealth Games champion P Kashyap had lost 10-21 21 -10 15-21 to Watanabe in the second round.

In women’s singles, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde’s gallant fight ended with a 13-21 21-17 19-21 loss to second seed Aya Ohori of Japan.

In mixed doubles, Kohei Gondo and Wakana Nagahara beat Tarun Kona and Meghana Jakkampudi 21-9 21-8 to show them the door.

National champion Rituparna Das had lost 21-9 18-21 16-21 to Japan’s Haruko Suzuki in women’s singles second round.

