Malaysian Super Series: Ajay Jayaram overcomes India Open winner Vikto Axelsen in three sets

Ajay Jayaram – the lone survivor from the Malaysian Super Series past the first round – continued to do well after rallying to a 9-21, 21-14, 21-19 win over World No 2 and last week’s India Open champ Viktor Axelsen in 44 minutes of the second round clash. India’s highest ranked singles player currently at No. 20, Ajay has made a string of quarterfinals last season will seek to go past the last 8 when he plays Korean Son Won Ho on Friday.

It was a commendable win against the tall Dane – against whom Ajay now leads 3-2. “I’ve always had good matches against him,” Ajay said, though this was the first three setter the Indian has come out on the right side of. There were no indications in the opening game though. “Didn’t start great today though. He was pushing the pace quite a bit and I found it difficult to adjust initially. I’m glad I kept my cool and fought back in the 2nd set,” Ajay said.

PV Sindhu is World No.2

New Delhi: P V Sindhu jumped three places to achieve a career-best world No.2 ranking in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released on Thursday. The 21-year-old shuttler from Hyderabad became only the second Indian woman after Saina Nehwal to break into the top-five. She superseded Japan’s Akane Yamugachi to make the No.2 spot. Sindhu had recently bagged the India Open title after defeating Carolina Marin of Spain in the final.

