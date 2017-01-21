Menu

Malaysia Masters: Saina Nehwal crushes YIP Pui to storm into finals

Saina Nehwal, the London Olympics bronze medallist, will now take on 18-year-old Thai player Pornpawee Chochuwong in order to win the Malaysia Masters 2017 Championship.

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal booked her place in the finals of the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold badminton tournament after crushing Hong Kong’s YIP Pui Yin in straight games in women’s singles event here on Saturday. The top-seed, who made a first-round exit in the Rio Olympics in August due to a knee injury which required surgery, displayed a stellar show to sweep aside fifth-seed Pui 21-13, 21-10 in a one-sided semi-final clash that lasted around half-an-hour.

