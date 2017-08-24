Live Score World Badminton Championships Day 4: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth look to continue winning run

Live Score World Badminton Championships Day 4: India look to advance. (Source: Reuters) Live Score World Badminton Championships Day 4: India look to advance. (Source: Reuters)

Big day for Indian badminton stars as they play their pre-quarterfinals at the World Badminton Championships in Glasgow. Big names like Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action on the court. Ajay Jayaram and B Sai Praneeth will also like to continue their winning run at the Championships. Nehwal has tough opponent in Sung Ji Hyun while Sindhu faces Ngan Yi Cheung. In the men’s singles, Srikanth is up against Andres Antosen while Jayaram will face Chen Long. Sai Praneeth has to go past Chen ten Chou. Catch the live scores and updates from every match of World Badminton Championships here.

World Badminton Championships Live Scores and Updates Day 4:

05.44 pm: Srikanth takes court 3. It is a thrilling start as both stood at 3-3 before the Indian took a slight lead. The Denmark player Anderes Antosen makes it tougher for Srikanth to enjoy the lead for long as he makes it 6-6. Meanwhile, Chopra and Reddy lose the second game 21-18 against the Indonesian pair.

05.28 pm: Good start to the day for India as Chopra and Reddy win the first game 22-20 after a thrilling neck to neck performance against Susanto and Jordan.

05.19 pm: A strong start from India but Indonesia’s Debby Susanto & Praveen Jordan come back to make it 16-13.

05.06 pm: On Court 2, Pranaav Chopra & Sikki Reddy are the first Indians in action. Up against Indonesia’s Debby Susanto & Praveen Jordan

04:59 pm: Ajay faces defending champion Chen Long, while Srikanth takes on Antonsen in the third round of men’s singles.

04:50 pm: It was a good day for India on Wednesday as Saina, Srikanth, Ajay, Sai won. Sameer, Arathi/Sanjana, Ritu, however, lost.

04:30 pm: Big day for India as seven matches involving Indian players will be in action. Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and even Sai Praneeth will take court.

