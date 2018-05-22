Live Badminton Score Thomas Cup India vs China Live Streaming: India trail China 1-0

Live Badminton Score Thomas Cup India vs China Live Streaming: HS Prannoy-led India will face China on Tuesday. (Source: File Photo) Live Badminton Score Thomas Cup India vs China Live Streaming: HS Prannoy-led India will face China on Tuesday. (Source: File Photo)

Live Badminton Score Thomas Cup India vs China Live Streaming: Indian men badminton team will take on China in a must-win Group A encounter on Tuesday at the Thomas Cup 2018 taking place in Bangkok, Thailand. The Indian side is on the verge of elimination from the world team championships, standing on the third spot in the points table and China and France. India require a win today to reach the quarterfinals after going down against France in their first encounter but keeping hopes intact after beating Australia. The Indian team that boasts of H.S. Prannoy, Arjun M.R., Ramchandran Shlok, Sai Praneeth, Arun George, Sanyam Shukla, and Lakshya Sen will feature a full-strength squad on Tuesday, led by Prannoy.