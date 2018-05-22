Live Badminton Score Thomas Cup India vs China Live Streaming: India trail China 1-0

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
India vs China Live Badminton Score Thomas Cup Live Streaming: India take on China in Thomas Cup in Thailand on Tuesday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 22, 2018 6:38:54 pm
Live Badminton Score Thomas Cup India vs China Live Streaming Live Badminton Score Thomas Cup India vs China Live Streaming: HS Prannoy-led India will face China on Tuesday. (Source: File Photo)

Live Badminton Score Thomas Cup India vs China Live Streaming: Indian men badminton team will take on China in a must-win Group A encounter on Tuesday at the Thomas Cup 2018 taking place in Bangkok, Thailand. The Indian side is on the verge of elimination from the world team championships, standing on the third spot in the points table and China and France. India require a win today to reach the quarterfinals after going down against France in their first encounter but keeping hopes intact after beating Australia. The Indian team that boasts of H.S. Prannoy, Arjun M.R., Ramchandran Shlok, Sai Praneeth, Arun George, Sanyam Shukla, and Lakshya Sen will feature a full-strength squad on Tuesday, led by Prannoy.

 

Live Blog

Live Thomas Cup Badminton Score: India vs China Badminton Live Streaming

Highlights

    18:38 (IST) 22 May 2018
    Good start to second game

    The Indians begin well even though they trail by two points. But the kind of energy and shots Arjun and Shlok are producing is required even after the mid-game break.

    18:33 (IST) 22 May 2018
    Liu-Zhang win first game

    Chinese pair of Liu-Zhang won the first game after eight game points against Indian men's doubles pair of Arjun-Ramchandran 21-12.

    18:27 (IST) 22 May 2018
    Mid-game interval

    Arjun-Ramchandran go into mid-game break trailing Liu and Zhang 11-6. The Indians did try to make a comeback and were partly successful but the Chinese speed is too good for Arjun-Ramchandran

    18:23 (IST) 22 May 2018
    Comeback

    Good comeback by the Indians as they make the score 6-5 from 5-3. The Indian shuttlers need to maintain this energy to equalise the score to 1-1 against China.

    18:19 (IST) 22 May 2018
    Next up M.R Arjun-Shlok Ramchandran

    M.R Arjun-Shlok Ramchandran do not have a great start against Chinese pair of  Liu and Zhang as they lose the first point in the men's doubles category.

    18:11 (IST) 22 May 2018
    Prannoy loses 21-9, 21-9

    Very disappointing for the injured Prannoy who goes down 21-9, 21-9 in India's first match of the day against China at the Thomas Cup. Prannoy did beat Chen Long at Indonesian Open last year but could not outclass the Chinese player today.

    18:04 (IST) 22 May 2018
    Prannoy trails 11-5 in second game

    The second game has been no different from the first in terms of points. Prannoy trails Chen Long 11-5 yet again. The Indian shuttler must turn the table around if he wants to survive

    17:58 (IST) 22 May 2018
    Chen Long wins first game

    Chen Long wins the first game comfortably 21-9. He took the first point and since then maintained the lead against Prannoy, who needs to make a comeback in the second game to survive.

    17:57 (IST) 22 May 2018
    Chen Long comfortable

    The Chinese opponent has been consistently winning points to expand his lead in the first game against Prannoy, who has an uphill task. Chen Long looks relaxed.

    17:51 (IST) 22 May 2018
    Mid-game break

    HS Prannoy trails Chen Long 11-5 at mid-game break as the Chinese shuttler maintained his lead since the start

    17:47 (IST) 22 May 2018
    First up - Prannoy vs Chen Long

    HS Prannoy goes first against China's Chen Long, who immediately takes lead over the Indian shuttler. Chen Long leads the first game 7-5.

    17:34 (IST) 22 May 2018
    Thomas Cup Live

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's third Group stage encounter in Bangkok at Thomas Cup. India are placed at the third position after China and France and play Group-toppers China today.

    B Sai Praneeth, B Sai Praneeth news, B Sai Praneeth updates, B Sai Praneeth India, India B Sai Praneeth, Australian Open, sports news, badminton, Indian Express Only Sai Praneeth won on the opening day against France. (Source: File Photo)

    India, who are placed on the third position after Group A-toppers China and France, face China in a must-win encounter on Tuesday. In the absence of HS Prannoy, who was rested, the Indian men badminton team went down in the first match against France on the opening day. Except for Sai Praneeth, all the Indian shuttlers had a disappointing start to the campaign. India however managed to make a comeback and keep their hopes alive when Prannoy, Praneeth and Sen stepped up and won without dropping a game.

