Live Badminton Score Thomas Cup India vs China Live Streaming: India trail China 1-0

Live Badminton Score Thomas Cup India vs China Live Streaming: Indian men badminton team will take on China in a must-win Group A encounter on Tuesday at the Thomas Cup 2018 taking place in Bangkok, Thailand. The Indian side is on the verge of elimination from the world team championships, standing on the third spot in the points table and China and France. India require a win today to reach the quarterfinals after going down against France in their first encounter but keeping hopes intact after beating Australia. The Indian team that boasts of H.S. Prannoy, Arjun M.R., Ramchandran Shlok, Sai Praneeth, Arun George, Sanyam Shukla, and Lakshya Sen will feature a full-strength squad on Tuesday, led by Prannoy.
Highlights
The Indians begin well even though they trail by two points. But the kind of energy and shots Arjun and Shlok are producing is required even after the mid-game break.
Chinese pair of Liu-Zhang won the first game after eight game points against Indian men's doubles pair of Arjun-Ramchandran 21-12.
Arjun-Ramchandran go into mid-game break trailing Liu and Zhang 11-6. The Indians did try to make a comeback and were partly successful but the Chinese speed is too good for Arjun-Ramchandran
Good comeback by the Indians as they make the score 6-5 from 5-3. The Indian shuttlers need to maintain this energy to equalise the score to 1-1 against China.
M.R Arjun-Shlok Ramchandran do not have a great start against Chinese pair of Liu and Zhang as they lose the first point in the men's doubles category.
Very disappointing for the injured Prannoy who goes down 21-9, 21-9 in India's first match of the day against China at the Thomas Cup. Prannoy did beat Chen Long at Indonesian Open last year but could not outclass the Chinese player today.
The second game has been no different from the first in terms of points. Prannoy trails Chen Long 11-5 yet again. The Indian shuttler must turn the table around if he wants to survive
Chen Long wins the first game comfortably 21-9. He took the first point and since then maintained the lead against Prannoy, who needs to make a comeback in the second game to survive.
The Chinese opponent has been consistently winning points to expand his lead in the first game against Prannoy, who has an uphill task. Chen Long looks relaxed.
HS Prannoy trails Chen Long 11-5 at mid-game break as the Chinese shuttler maintained his lead since the start
HS Prannoy goes first against China's Chen Long, who immediately takes lead over the Indian shuttler. Chen Long leads the first game 7-5.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's third Group stage encounter in Bangkok at Thomas Cup. India are placed at the third position after China and France and play Group-toppers China today.