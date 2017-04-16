Live Badminton Score, Singapore Open Final: Kidambi Srikanth takes on B Sai Praneeth in historic final

Singapore Open Final Live: Kidambi Srikanth takes on B Sai Praneeth in the title decider. Singapore Open Final Live: Kidambi Srikanth takes on B Sai Praneeth in the title decider.

At the Singapore Open, Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth have made their way into the final for what is a historic first all-India men’s singles final at the Superseries level. Singapore Open final will be the fifth meeting between the duo and Praneeth holds the edge over Srikanth with a 4-1 win-loss record. Only three countries had achieved this feat so far, China, Denmark and Indonesia. Catch live score and updates from the Singapore Open final between Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth.

Kidambi Srikanth vs B Sai Praneeth, Singapore Open Final Live Score and Updates:

1145 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Singapore Open Superseries final. A historic moment this for Indian badminton as our own two shuttlers make it to the final of a Superseries event – a first. The Singapore Indoor Stadium will witness Kidambi Srikanth eye his second Superseries title against B Sai Praneeth who is hoping to grab his first.

