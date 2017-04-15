Live badminton score, Singapore Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth in semi-final action

Live badminton score, Singapore Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth (in picture) and B Sai Praneeth will be in action in men’s singles semi-finals. Live badminton score, Singapore Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth (in picture) and B Sai Praneeth will be in action in men’s singles semi-finals.

For the past few months, India’s challenge on badminton courts has been dominated by the women. PV Sindhu has been the cornerstone of India’s challenge from Rio Olympics last year to the India Open Super Series two weeks back. Meanwhile the men have been hurt by injuries and disappointing form. But at Singapore Open, two men have stayed alive while the women crashed out. Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth will compete in respective semi-final matches. Catch live score and updates from semi-finals involving Kidambi Srikanth and Bai Praneeth at Singapore Open Super Series.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and B Sai Praneeth vs Dong Keun Lee Live, Singapore Open

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd