  Live badminton score, Singapore Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth in semi-final action

Live badminton score, Singapore Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth in semi-final action

Live badminton score, Singapore Open Super Series: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth's matches.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 15, 2017 2:01 pm
For the past few months, India’s challenge on badminton courts has been dominated by the women. PV Sindhu has been the cornerstone of India’s challenge from Rio Olympics last year to the India Open Super Series two weeks back. Meanwhile the men have been hurt by injuries and disappointing form. But at Singapore Open, two men have stayed alive while the women crashed out. Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth will compete in respective semi-final matches. Catch live score and updates from semi-finals involving Kidambi Srikanth and Bai Praneeth at Singapore Open Super Series.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and B Sai Praneeth vs Dong Keun Lee Live, Singapore Open

 

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

