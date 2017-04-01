PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun, Live badminton score, India Open 2017: PV Sindhu looks to seal final berth

PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun, Live badminton score, India Open 2017: Sindhu defeated Saina to make it into the semis. PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun, Live badminton score, India Open 2017: Sindhu defeated Saina to make it into the semis.

The only Indian face in the fray at India Open Super Series, PV Sindhu will look to extend that run to the all-important Sunday final but before that she has to find her way past an extremely talented and tricky opponent in South Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun. In the quarterfinals, Sung Ji Hyun got the better of defending champion Ratchanok Intanon while Sindhu got the better of fellow Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal. Both ladies won in straight games despite playing two of the most trickiest opponents in the game. Sindhu and Ji Hyun have faced each other a total of 10 times with the Indian leading 6-4 on the head-to-head scale. Catch live score and updates from PV Sindhu against Sung Ji Hyun in the India Open Super Series.

PV Sindhu vs Sung Ji Hyun, India Open Super Series Day 4 Live Score and Updates:

1654 hrs IST: The big game is some time away now. Sindhu would look to extend her run and a book a place in the final of the 2017 edition of the Indian Open

1645 hrs IST: RESULTS SO FAR FROM DAY 4:

Women’s Doubles: Shiho Tanaka/Koharu Yonemoto def. Kyung Eun Jung/Seung Chan Shin 21-16, 19-21, 24-22

Naoko Fukuman/Kurumi Yonao def. Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota 21-16, 21-13

Men’s Singles: Tien Chen Chou def. Anders Antonsen 21-17, 21-14

Viktor Axelsen def. NG Ka Long Angus 21-12, 21-13

Men’s Doubles: Ricky Karandasuwardi/Angga Pratama def. Junhui Ji/Yuchen Liu 21-16, 13-21, 21-16

Mixed Doubles: Siwei Zheng/Qingchen Chen def. Peng Soon Chan/Liu Ying Goh – walkover

1637 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Day 4 and semi-final day of the India Open Super Series from the capital. PV Sindhu is looking to once again get the better of South Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun and try and book her place in the final of the women’s singles draw. The other semi-final features Carolina Marin against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

