Live Badminton Score, PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal, India Open: Day 3 of action from Super Series tournament

Their contest was in the offing at the All England Badminton Championships had both players gone forward in the tournament. But as it turned out, neither did. Two weeks later, the chance to see PV Sindhu take on Saina Nehwal will come true on home courts at the Siri Fort Sports Complex. They’ve only played each other once, in 2014, when the senior Saina prevailed. But Sindhu has made giant strides since especially the Rio Olympics silver medal. Catch live score and updates from PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal and Day 4 of the India Open.

India Open Super Series Badminton Live Scores and Updates:

1651 hrs IST: Axelsen is putting together some quick points at the fag end of the third game. Closes things out with a fierce jump smash down the centre. The Dane wins 19-21, 21-14 and 21-16

1640 hrs IST: Saina on court for practice

1631 hrs IST: Viktor Axelsen is being pushed hard by Chinese Taipei’s Tzu Wei Wang. Wang won the first game 21-19 before Axelsen came back to win the second 21-14. In the third, Axelsen leads 3-2 and he has the mop in the hand to clean up the court

1630 hrs IST: RESULTS SO FAR:

Sung Ji Hyun has sent the defending champion Ratchanok Intanon out of the competition in straight games. The Korean player won 21-16, 22-20

Junhui Li and Yuchen Liu moved forward in the men’s doubles draw at the expense of V Shem Gom and Wee Kiong Tan 21-15, 21-17

1625 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the third day’s play at India Open Super Series event where as is already clear, the highlight is the clash between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal in the quarters. Thus bringing the current India No. 1 against former World No. 1.

