Live Badminton Score, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, India Open Final: Sindhu eyes win against Marin at home

Live Badminton Score, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, India Open 2017 Final: Sindhu's chance to win her first India Open.

PV Sindhu will like to win a title in front of her home crowd by beating Carolina Marin. In a repeat of Rio Olympics final match, India’s Sindhu will take on Olympics champion Marin of Spain. This will the ninth career meeting between the two with the Spaniard leading the head to head record 5-3. Sindhu had lost to Marin in Rio in three sets but won their last meeting in Dubai. While Marin had slipped since her Rio win, Sindhu has been playing some extraordinary badminton. Playing the semi-final against Sung Ji Hyun of Korea, Sindhu made a stellar comeback and won 21-18, 14-21, 21-14. After a comfortable win in the opening game, Sindhu struggled in the second as she was made to do a lot of ground covering from Sung. Sindhu went aggressive in the third game and completed a win. Marin had an easy win in the other semi-final.

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin India Open Final Live

1644 hrs IST: In the mixed doubles final, China’s Kai Lu-Yaqiong Huang beat Siwei Zheng-Qingchen Chen 22-24 21-14 21-17

1600 hrs IST: Two Chinese pairs playing the mixed doubles final and it is going neck to neck. This rally will give you an idea

What an intense opening game of Mixed Doubles Final. Yonex Sunrise #IndiaSS #IndiaMeSmash pic.twitter.com/PZgnEZq0tB — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) 2 April 2017

1550 hrs IST: The first final of the day has been done. Shiho Tanaka-Koharu Yonemoto bear Naoko Fukuman-Kurumi Yonao 16-21 21-19 21-10 win the women’s doubles title

1540 hrs IST: Before Sindhu and Marin come out on the court, other finals will be finished and the women’s singles final will be played at last.

1530 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the final of the India Open Super Series 2017 final where PV Sindhu is up against Rio Games gold-madallist Carolina Marin in the women’s singles final. She is the only Indian to make it all the way.

