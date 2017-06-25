Kidambi Srikanth vs Chen Long Live score, Australian Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth eyes second title in a row

Australian Open Super Series Live: Kidambi Srikanth takes on Chen Long in the final. (Source: AP File) Australian Open Super Series Live: Kidambi Srikanth takes on Chen Long in the final. (Source: AP File)

Kidambi Srikanth has been on a roll in the past two weeks – he has beaten the World No 1 Son Wan Ho twice and beaten the top-ranked Chinese shuttler Shi Yuqi twice. Overall, he has now reached three straight Super Series finals that he’s played – Singapore, Indonesia and now Australia. He now faces Olympic champion Chen Long – against whom he has never won. But if there is ever any chance for Srikanth to win and reduce that head-to-head gap, it is now, when he is arguably in the form of his life. Catch live scores and updates from Australian Open Super Series final.

Live score and updates from Australian Open Super Series Final: Kidambi Srikanth has a rather dreadful 0-5 head-to-head record against Chen Long. They’ve played twice this year and both times the Chinese shuttler has won in straight games. But Srikanth is oozing confidence right now and this could turn out very differently.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd