Japan Open Super Series PV Sindhu vs Nozomin Okuhara Live Badminton Score: HS Prannoy 21-16, 4-7 Hsu Jen Hao

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara is becoming a rivalry now. After two gripping encounters, the two will meet again in the pre-quarters of the Japan Super Series on Tuesday. Both are 1-1 in head-to-head record in finals. Okuhara got the better of Sindhu in the World Championships final in Glasgow but the Indian levelled it when she beat the Japanese in the Korea Super Series final on Sunday. Another big match coming on Tuesday in Saina Nehwal against Carolina Marin. Both will be on court after the Sindhu-Okuhara match. In the men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth will lead the Indian challenge. Catch the live badminton score of PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara and Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin

09:32 am: Is Prannoy giving it away? Hsu Jen takes a three point lead in the second game after losing the first game. He leads 7-4

09:25 am: Good start from HS Prannoy. He wins the first game 21-16 against Jen Hao Hsu. He has played so well in this game

09:16 am: Not the best of starts for India. Satwik and Ashwini lost the final game 12-21 and go down 27-29, 21-16, 12-21 against Susanto and Jordan

08:58 am: Brilliant from Satwik and Ashwini! Comeback from the Indian pair and they are now tied 1-1 in this match. The Indian pair win the second game 21-16 to force a decider

08:45 am: There is a long way to go for the two big games for India. But, before those two matches, HS Pronnoy and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action in the men’s singles. Sameer Verma will also be playing in the men’s singles

08:40 am: What a start to the day for India! In the mixed doubles game, Satwik and Ashwini P go down fighting in a thrilling first games. They lose 27-29 against Susanto and Jordan after 27 minutes!

08:30 am: Another day, another match between Nozomi Okuhara and PV Sindhu. The two will meet in the second round in Tokyo. Saina Nehwal will be up against Carolina Marin. But HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will get the play going in the men’s singles.

