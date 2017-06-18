Live Badminton Score, Indonesia Open Super Series Final: Kidambi Srikanth vs Kazumasa Sakai

Live badminton score, Kidambi Srikanth vs Kazumasa Sakai: Kidambi Srikanth is going after his second Super Series title. (Source: AP) Live badminton score, Kidambi Srikanth vs Kazumasa Sakai: Kidambi Srikanth is going after his second Super Series title. (Source: AP)

It has been a superb week for Indian badminton in Jakarta. HS Prannoy beat the 2016 Olympics gold medallist and silver medallist in Chen Long and Lee Chong Wei before falling one short of the final in the semi-finals. But Kidambi Srikanth stood his ground against World No 1 Son Wan-Ho to enter the final. Now he faces World No 47 Kazumasa Sakai and will be the firm favourite to win his second Super Series title – at least on paper. Catch live scores and updates of Kidambi Srikanth vs Kazumasa Sakai in Indonesia Open Super Series Premier.

