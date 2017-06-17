Live Badminton Score, Indonesia Open: HS Prannoy goes down 21-17, 26-28, 18-21 to Kazumasa Sakai, K Srikanth to be in action

HS Prannoy suffered a 21-17, 26-28, 18-21 defeat to Kazumasa Sakai. (Source: File) HS Prannoy suffered a 21-17, 26-28, 18-21 defeat to Kazumasa Sakai. (Source: File)

A day after defeating Olympic champion Chen Long 21-18, 16-21, 21-19, HS Prannoy suffered a 21-17, 26-28, 18-21 defeat to Kazumasa Sakai on Saturday. Prannoy, who displayed a wide array of strokes against Long, lost the match that lasted for 77 minutes at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC). Meanwhile, his roommate Kidambi Srikanth will play his big match against Korean World No.1 Son Wan Ho as he looks to march into the semi-final of the USD 1,000,000 Indonesia Super Series Premier. Srikanth made his way into the quarters with a 21-15 20-22 21-16 win over fourth seed Denmark’s Jan O Jorgensen. He is now the only Indian shuttler in the contest. Catch all the live scores and updates of Indonesia Open here:

Indonesia Open Live Scores and Updates:

1230 hrs IST: After winning the first set 21-17, HS Prannoy gave a tough fight before losing the second set 28-26. Vying to make it to the final, Prannoy could not recover and lost the third set 21-18. In his previous match, Prannoy had stunned Chen Long 21-18, 16-21, 21-19. With Prannoy knocked out of the tournament, India’s hopes will rely on Kidambi Srikanth, who plays Korean No.1 Son Wan Ho.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd