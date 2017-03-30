Live badminton score, India Open Super Series, Day 2: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in action

Live badminton score, India Open Super Series Day 2: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu are the top hopes for India in action on Thursday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) Live badminton score, India Open Super Series Day 2: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu are the top hopes for India in action on Thursday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

On Day 1 of the India Open Super Series event, it was somewhat smooth sailing for the big name Indian shuttlers – Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma (at the expense of HS Prannoy). Second day of the event features the same top players and as the field gets thinner, the competition gets tougher. Nehwal takes on Pornpawee Chochuwong, Sindhu is against Saena Kawakami and top women’s seed Carolina Marin faces Rituparna Das. Catch live scores and updates from India Open Super Series on Day 2.

India Open Super Series Badminton, Day 2 Live Score and Updates:

1818 hrs IST: Sourabh Verma takes on NG Ka Long Angus and leads the opening game 13-9

1745 hrs IST: B Sai Praneeth crashes out. The 24-year-old goes down in straight games to seventh seeded Chinese Taipei player Tien Chen Chou – 21-14, 21-16

1740 hrs IST: Big results so far:

Second seed Sung Ji Hyun has sealed her quarterfinal place with a 21-6, 21-8 win over Zetchiri Linda of Bulgaria

Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy lose in the second round against Russian pair of Dremin Evgenij and Dimova Evgenia. They went down 18-21, 19-21

1730 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the second day’s live blog from India Open badminton. The big guns from India are yet to take court. PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are the big Indian names on schedule later in the evening with the action culminating in women’s singles featuring number one seed Carolina Marin

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd