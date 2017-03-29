Live Badminton Score, India Open 2017: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu in action. Live Badminton Score, India Open 2017: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu in action.

The first day of the India Open will see India’s two Olympic medallists Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu in action in New Delhi on Wednesday. Saina will play Chia Hsin Lee and will look to advance to the next round. Sindhu will be up against compatriot Arundhati Pantawane. Apart from the two, youngster like Rituparna Das and PC Thulasi are also in action. In the men’s singles competition, HS Pronnoy, Kidambi Srikanth are playing for India. Saina and Sindhu had crashed out of the All England Championship after losing in the quarter-finals and the duo would be eyeing better results this week. In an exciting competition, they are expected to bump into each other. The match-up can meet in the quarter-finals on Friday if they continue their winning run

Live Badminton Score, India Open 2017, Saina Nehwal vs Chia Hsin Lee

1648 hrs IST: In other matches…

Stunning comeback! Rituparna Das wins the second game 21-16 after losing the opening game to Chiang Mei Hui #IndiaSS #IndiaMeSmash — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) 29 March 2017

1645 hrs IST: Saina Nehwal is taking court against Chia at the India Open

1612 hrs IST: This happened!

1610 hrs IST: Earlier in the day, India’s women’s double pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy beat Gabrielle Adcock, Jessica Pugh 21-16, 21-16. The Indian pair dominated the match with smashes and covering the court to precision.

1600 hrs IST: Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu are India’s biggest names in the India Open where both of them are slated to play on Wednesday. First up, it will be Saina. She will play Chia Hsin Lee and later it will be PV Sindhu

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd