Live Kidambi Srikanth vs Chou Tien Chen Dubai World Super Series Finals Score: Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu in action on Day 2

World Superseries Finals Live: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth continue their campaign at Dubai Open World Superseries Finals Live: PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth continue their campaign at Dubai Open

After a contrasting first day of the Dubai Open Super Series Finals, Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu return back to the court for the second round of their respective group matches at the Hamadan Sports Complex on Thursday. Sindhu faces Japan’s Sayaka Sato next, while Srikanth takes on Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen in their second round robin matches of Super Series Finals, where only the top eight in the respective men’s and women’s singles rankings have earned the right to compete. Olympic silver medalist Sindhu started the Super Series Finals campaign on a positive note by earning a point in the women’s singles category after defeating World No. 9 He Bingjiao 21-11, 16-21, 21-18 in a Group A match that lasted an hour and four minutes. World No. 4 Srikanth, however, went down against top seed Viktor Axelsen 13-21 17-21 in a Group B men’s singles match that lasted just 38 minutes. He has been placed in Group B of men’s singles event along with Tien Chen (world No.7) and Shi Yuqi (world No.8), apart from Axelsen while Sindhu has been clubbed with the Japanese duo of No.2 ranked Akane Yamaguchi and world No.15 Sayako Sato, besides Bingjiao in Group A. The two have had a successful year, with Sindhu clinching the India Open and Korea Open this year and Srikanth becoming the only Indian, and fourth player ever, to win four Super Series titles in a calendar with the Indonesia Open, Australia Open, Denmark Open and the French Open titles.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Chou Tien Chen Live:

17306 hrs IST: Srikanth is up next to take the court against Chou Tien Chen.

1730 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of group stage matches at Dubai World Super Series 2017. Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu take on Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen and Japan’s Sayaka Sato respectively.

