All England Badminton Live Score: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal in action

All England Badminton Championship Live: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from matches of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:March 9, 2017 4:51 pm
all england badminton championship, all england badminton live, badminton live, badminton live score, badminton live streaming, pv sindhu, pv sindhu live, sindhu live score, sindhu live streaming, saina nehwal, saina nehwal live, saina live streaming, saina live score, hs prannoy, hs prannoy live, hs prannoy live score, prannoy live streaming, badminton news, sports news Live Badminton Score, All England Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu takes the court first in Indian representation. (Source: AP File)

India’s representation at the All England Badminton Championships has been reduced to just three with everyone else bowing out in the opening round itself or in the qualifying rounds. There were exits for Ajay Jayaram and Kidambi Srikanth on Wednesday in the singles category while doubles department saw Meghana Jakkampudi/Ram Poorvisha (women’s doubles), Manu Attri/B. Sumeeth Reddy (men’s doubles) and Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy (mixed doubles) all crashing out.

With that, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal will carry the Indian flag into the second round forward at the Superseries Premier event in Birmingham. Catch live scores and updates as PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy take court.

 

