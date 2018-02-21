Lee Chong Wei approached to fix matches: Reports

Lee Chong Wei has revealed he was once approached to throw away a match. (Source: AP File) Lee Chong Wei has revealed he was once approached to throw away a match. (Source: AP File)

Top shuttler Lee Chong Wei has revealed that he was approached to fix matches and was “ashamed” that two fellow Malaysians are being investigated over the same charges, reports in the country said on Wednesday.

“Money is not everything to me,” he was quoted as saying in Kuala Lumpur by Malaysia’s New Straits Times newspaper. “For me, national pride comes first and it is my responsibility to uphold it,” said the World No 2 without disclosing further details on the approach.

Chong Wei’s admission comes in light of news that had emerged last week where two Malaysian badminton players were being probed by Badminton World Federation (BWF) for suspected match-fixing activities. The pair, who are reported to face a BWF hearing in Singapore later this month, could be banned for life if found guilty.

“As a top player, I feel embarrassed and ashamed,” said Chong Wei. “I hope the case comes to an end soon.”

Malaysian officials have declined to identify the two players involved in the scandal, who have been suspended, or provide further details on the allegations made against them. Reports however claim that one is a former top junior player while the other had taken part in the Thomas Cup – a prestigious team event.

This is not the first time that badminton has been embroiled in a match-fixing scandal. At the 2012 Olympics in London, eight women’s doubles players were disqualified for trying to lose group games in order to get an easier quarter-final draw. In 2014, the BWF had asked the police to probe claims made by two Danish players, Hans-Kristian Vittinghus and Kim Astrup, that they were approached by a Malaysian man to throw matches.

