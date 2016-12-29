Premier Badminton League (PBL) – Underlining the ‘Bad’ in Badminton

Pullela Gopichand ensured that PV Sindhu has an intimidating aura on the court. (Source: Express File) Pullela Gopichand ensured that PV Sindhu has an intimidating aura on the court. (Source: Express File)

Think Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand – when times were gentler, the men genteel. Not any more. ‘Baddie’ is the new Badminton and the latest promos of the Premier Badminton League, that takes off on New Year’s Day, has shuttlers turning out like metal rockers – spiked hair, all leather and steel studs, eyes kohled like Goths.

Badminton’s come a long way from the time studious-looking men wielded a racquet and went about doing their thing serenely. Gopichand remembers a time when “two Chinese players were playing in a final and showing no emotion”. Asian inscrutability – where players allowed their strokes to do all the talking – was de rigueur. Even champion mavericks like Taufik Hidayat reserved their eccentric genius for their backhands only and even the fiercest rivalries stayed sanitised of emotion.

Not any more though. There’s a certain Carolina Marin who will out-shout the supporting crowd after each and every point. The world number two in men’s singles, Jan O’ Jorgensen brings an audience-pleasing intensity with his muttering on court. And who can forget the image of PV Sindhu, eyes shut tight while she allows her lungs rip out a high-pitched screech – a move complete with her left fist punching the air.

“It’s (the celebrations) bringing a lot more personality into the sport, which is making it more exciting,” Gopichand says. In the PBL promo, Sindhu’s appearance is prepared by stylists and make-up artists instructed to follow a more gladiator-like theme.

“I always enjoyed it and it was very different from badminton. From always wearing shorts and t-shirt to wearing different outfits. Sometimes you feel shy when you’re there for a shoot. Then you get used to it, and after the Olympics I’ve gone for many shoots. Different themes, for a magazine or whatever it is,” the Rio silver medallist says.

Kidambi Srikanth is there too. Dressed in a punk leather jacket, hair spiked, he reaches for the badminton racquet strapped to his back as if it were a sword that he had to unsheathe before a battle. By nature, the 23-year-old has a shy persona. In the studio he was uncomfortable at first. “But then I saw myself on camera, and I felt very happy,” he says, smiling.

World number 16 Ajay Jayaram shows up as well, screaming his lungs out. “I had to give some fierce expression and shout. I lost my voice a bit after it,” he mentions, laughing.

Jayaram, like Srikanth, had his hair spiked as well – a Mohawk this time. “I was pretty amused because I’ve never seen myself like this before. My friends said I looked like a bird. So I said I was a badass bird,” he adds.

Jayaram’s responsibilities weren’t complete just there though. He was given a racquet and ordered to smash it on the floor. “I’ve done that in practice a few times, but that was more out of frustration. To do it on purpose was a bit amusing, but it looked amazing in slow motion,” he says.

For the present and young set of players, this is a change more acceptable. “It’s a new generation. Kya bole?” jokes Gopichand. “They love it, they think it’s cool. So that’s ok. It’s also the necessity of the sport and as ambassadors of the sport, I think it’s important to give the audience what it wants,” he adds.

However, coach Gopichand himself had ensured that Sindhu has an intimidating aura on the court. Among the most famous of Rio Olympics anecdotes was how the coach made his ward stand in front of the entire academy and scream as loud as she could. That came out on court too, resulting in the audience experiencing her pride or anguish with each roar.

“They are still sweet little youngsters,” promoter Arun Pande says, “but broadcasters are positioning it as edgy, aggressive and brash with fashion thrown in. Player personalities are different now, this isn’t the generation of academically-inclined athletes – they are no longer engineers who also play good badminton.”

The slightly geeky image has been left behind for glitz like a snakeskin.

It helps that the 21-point format itself has moved from the slow lulling action to a fast pace. The punchlines roll off nicely for the new Indian players, comfortable on fashion ramps and Twitter friends with Bollywood’s top guns.

When Algerian Nabil Lasmari, who played for France, was black-carded once for what some vaguely remember as hitting an opponent, it was a scandal for years. Though no one’s really crossed the net and brandished the racquet as a weapon in recent years, badminton in its new avtaar looks far more combative than what it used to be.

A game rooted more in the Asian culture, there still prevails a body language that will appease purists. Stars of the women’s singles game Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand and Japanese Nozomi Okuhara bow their heads in respect when changing shuttlecocks from the umpire during matches. Yet, it still makes for pleasant viewing.

But now badminton is becoming ‘baddie.’ It’s working with the current trends. The athletes are no longer just players but entertainers. A while ago Srikanth and a few more were called for a photo-shoot where they had to pose topless.

“I’ve never played a match in a sleeve-less shirt, and here I was to pose with my shirt off!” he says incredulously.

It’s been said for long that badminton needs to transform itself by bringing a bit of glamour and emotion to the court. The result is Baddie.