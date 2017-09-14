Korea Super Series: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma advance to quarterfinals, Parupalli Kashyap bows out

Only in Express
P V Sindhu and Sameer Verma kept Indian hopes alive by reaching the quarter-finals of Korea Super Series with straight game wins on Thursday. However, Parupalli Kashyap bowed out in the second round after a narrow defeat in Seoul.

PV Sindhu beat Nitchaon Jindapol to reach quartersfinals.
Rio silver medallist Sindhu got the better of Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol, beating her 22-20 21-17 and will now face 2014 World Championships World Championships bronze medallist Minatsu Mitani of Japan, who had defeated Saina Nehwal in the 2012 French Open finals to clinch the title. The World Championships silver medallist improved her 1-1 record against World No. 16, who had defeated the Hyderabadi shuttler at Syed Modi International last year.

Despite struggling in the opening game, Sindhu managed to take the lead after break point. The second game was also a close contest with both the shuttlers locked in a 8-8 duel. Sindhu, however, grabbed a lead by moving ahead 12-9. Even though Jindapol managed to claw back at 15-15, Sindhu ended up winning the game and the match.

Sameer, on the other hand, beat Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong 21-19 21-13 in 41 minutes to set up a tough quarters clash against local favourite Son Wan Ho. The Hong Kong Super Series finalist and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold medallist will have to up his game for the next clash against Son Wan, who ended Indian shuttler Kashyap’s Korea Super Series campaign by defeating him 21-16 17-21 21-16 in an hour and 16 minutes to reach the last-eight stage.

