Menu

Kidambi Srikanth’s fight ends in agony at German Open

Kidambi Srikanth lost 19-21 20-22 to Olympic champion Chen Long of China in the pre-quarterfinals.

By: PTI | Mulheim An Der Ruhr | Published:March 3, 2017 3:29 pm
Kidambi Srikanth, Srikanth, Srikanth Rio Olympics, Srikanth Olympics, Srikanth Lin Dan, Srikanth Lin Dan quarterfinal, Srikanth Olympics, Rio 2016 Olympics, Rio Olympics, Olympics news, sports, sports news Kidambi Srikanth blew 12-6 and 16-12 leads in the two games to go down against the second seed. (Source: File)

Top Indian shuttler K Srikanth played out of his skin before going down fighting against Olympic champion Chen Long of China in the pre-quarterfinals, drawing curtains on India’s campaign at the German Open Grand Prix Gold.

The 12th seeded Indian lost 19-21 20-22 in a 47-minute men’s singles match here last night.

Srikanth, on a comeback trail after recovering from an ankle injury, blew 12-6 and 16-12 leads in the two games to go down against the second seed, who is also a two-time World champion and All England champion.

In the second round, Subhankar Dey suffered a 14-21 8-21 loss to fifth seed NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, while Harshit Aggarwal lost 15-21 11-21 to eighth seed Hu Yun of Hong Kong.

In the opening game, Srikanth had opened up a 3-0 lead early on and jumped to a 12-6 healthy lead at one stage but Chen fought back to slowly recover his lost ground and turned the tables with a four-point burst to reach a 19-17 lead.

The Indian grabbed two points but Chen earned the next two points to pocket the first game.

In the second game, Chen moved ahead 9-5 but Srikanth reeled off seven straight points to grab the lead. He kept his nose ahead till 16-12 when the Chinese marched ahead with a six-point burst and despite some desperate attempts by Srikanth, Chen had the last laugh.

Best of Express

Was convinced our sport would benefit by hosting the Olympics. But our sport is practically finished 